Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Offers Condolences On The Passing Away Of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV

Ijaz Ahmad Published February 09, 2025 | 10:33 PM

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Offers Condolences on the Passing Away of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9 Fabruary, 2025) :
On behalf of the Government and the people of Pakistan, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE, visited the Ismaili Centre Dubai to offer condolences on the passing away of His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV.


Ambassador Tirmizi paid tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of His Highness, which was marked by an unwavering commitment to serving humanity. He described His Highness as a global beacon of hope whose tireless efforts uplifted the underprivileged and vulnerable communities across the world.


Ambassador Tirmizi also highlighted the profound connection between His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV and Pakistan. He recalled His Highness’s remarkable contributions to Pakistan’s socio-economic development, particularly through the work of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN).


During his visit, Ambassador Tirmizi was received by Mr.

Khalil Feroz Muhammad, Vice President of the Ismaili Centre Dubai, Mr. Akbar Verjee, Head of Diplomatic Relations, and Mr. Hassan Vellani, a senior representative of the Ismaili community. Together, they reflected on the extraordinary life and legacy of His Highness.


Ambassador Tirmizi recorded his condolences in the official condolence book at the Ismaili Centre Dubai. “The passing of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV is a great loss for the global community.

His legacy will continue to inspire us to strive for a more equitable and compassionate world”, remarked the Ambassador.
The Embassy of Pakistan in the UAE extends its deepest sympathies to the Ismaili community, the Aga Khan family, and all those mourning the loss of this extraordinary leader.

