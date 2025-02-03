Ambassador Faisal Tirmizi Calls On DG Interior Ministry UAE
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi called on Director General of the Ministry of Interior of the UAE Brigadier Saeed Abdullah Al-Suwaidi here and matters related to mutual cooperation between the two brotherly countries were discussed.
During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the desire to increase cooperation and exchange of information of law enforcement agencies of both countries to combat crime.
