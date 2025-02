Ambassador Faisal Tirmizi discusses Pakistan-UAE enhanced collaboration in Aviation Sector

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Monday met with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, Johan Eidhagen and Head of Government Affairs & Aviation, Hiba Khalil here at the Pakistan Embassy.

The meeting focused on enhancing air connectivity, fostering bilateral cooperation, and exploring opportunities for future collaboration in the aviation sector.