UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ambassador Haque Briefs China Investment Magazine Delegation About CPEC's Current Status

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:07 PM

Ambassador Haque briefs China Investment Magazine delegation about CPEC's current status

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque briefed a delegation of China Investment Magazine about Pakistan and China bilateral relations especially the current status of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which he termed as the flagship project of BRI and a strong symbol of China Pakistan strong ties

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque briefed a delegation of China Investment Magazine about Pakistan and China bilateral relations especially the current status of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which he termed as the flagship project of BRI and a strong symbol of China Pakistan strong ties.

The delegation led by China Investment Magazine Vice President Xiao Jingqiu met the Ambassador at the Embassy today.

Giving details of the second phase of CPEC, where the focus would be on cooperation in science and technology, agriculture and social sector development, he specially mentioned about the nine Special Economic Zones (SEZs) which would be established along the CPEC route.

The Ambassador invited the Chinese investors to take advantage of this opportunity and set up industries in these SEZs.

He also thanked the magazine for its support to the Embassy for promoting trade and investment relations between the two countries and hoped to work together to organize special events to mark 70 years of establishment of ChinaPakistan diplomatic relations next year.

In her remarks, China Investment Magazine Vice President said that they were updating the Chinese investors and enterprises about the attractive investment environment, other incentives and opportunities offered by the government of Pakistan.

Along with that, they were working to promote people to people contacts through tourism exchange programs. Learning about the tourism initiative that the Embassy would launch soon, she said that Pakistan has beautiful landscapes, rich history and diverse heritage that has a great tourism potential and assured to jointly work in the area of tourism promotion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exchange China Agriculture CPEC Government

Recent Stories

LHC extends till Sept 28 interim bail of Shehbaz S ..

4 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says Belarus Did Not Ask Anyone to Reco ..

51 seconds ago

91 pct of workers happy with remote working amid C ..

52 seconds ago

PIA special flight airlifts 232 Pakistani citizens ..

54 seconds ago

PIA special flight airlifts 232 Pakistani citizens ..

55 seconds ago

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives COVID ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.