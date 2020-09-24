Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque briefed a delegation of China Investment Magazine about Pakistan and China bilateral relations especially the current status of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which he termed as the flagship project of BRI and a strong symbol of China Pakistan strong ties

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque briefed a delegation of China Investment Magazine about Pakistan and China bilateral relations especially the current status of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which he termed as the flagship project of BRI and a strong symbol of China Pakistan strong ties.

The delegation led by China Investment Magazine Vice President Xiao Jingqiu met the Ambassador at the Embassy today.

Giving details of the second phase of CPEC, where the focus would be on cooperation in science and technology, agriculture and social sector development, he specially mentioned about the nine Special Economic Zones (SEZs) which would be established along the CPEC route.

The Ambassador invited the Chinese investors to take advantage of this opportunity and set up industries in these SEZs.

He also thanked the magazine for its support to the Embassy for promoting trade and investment relations between the two countries and hoped to work together to organize special events to mark 70 years of establishment of China � Pakistan diplomatic relations next year.

In her remarks, China Investment Magazine Vice President said that they were updating the Chinese investors and enterprises about the attractive investment environment, other incentives and opportunities offered by the government of Pakistan.

Along with that, they were working to promote people to people contacts through tourism exchange programs. Learning about the tourism initiative that the Embassy would launch soon, she said that Pakistan has beautiful landscapes, rich history and diverse heritage that has a great tourism potential and assured to jointly work in the area of tourism promotion.