UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ambassador Haque Thanks China For Gift Of 3rd Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 01:49 PM

Ambassador Haque thanks China for gift of 3rd batch of COVID-19 vaccine

Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque on Thursday thanked the Chinese government for gift of 3rd batch of half a million doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine which reached Pakistan today

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque on Thursday thanked the Chinese government for gift of 3rd batch of half a million doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine which reached Pakistan today.

Last night, Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine was loaded in PAF aircraft at Beijing airport. "Thank you China for this gift of 3rd batch of half a million doses which has reached Pakistan today. Long live China-Pakistan friendship" according to the official Twitter account of the ambassador.

The COVID-19 vaccine donated by the Chinese government had been handedover to the Pakistani authorities at a ceremony held at Noor Khan Air Base.

The first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines provided by the Chinese government, which arrived in Pakistan on February 1, helped kick off Pakistan's nationwide vaccination campaign, highlighting the friendship between the two countries.

Later, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) also delivered a batch of COVID-19 vaccine to the Pakistani military. Pakistani military was the first foreign military to receive the COVID-19 vaccine assistance from the Chinese military.

Pakistan officially launched its National COVID-19 Immunization Program shortly after receiving the China-donated Sinopharm vaccines, with the frontline healthcare workers first inoculated.

On March 10, Pakistan began vaccinating its people aged 60 years and over in the second phase of the nationwide vaccination.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army China Twitter Beijing February March From Government Million Airport

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.76 a barrel W ..

6 minutes ago

Former Wimbledon champion Bartoli visits Dubai Spo ..

8 minutes ago

Output of LCVs increase 20% in 7 months

2 minutes ago

SNGPL, SSGC cap on 2,476 MMCF gas losses in first ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Embassy, Seoul organizes forum for Pak-Ko ..

2 minutes ago

Housing Ministry vacates ten houses from WAPDA

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.