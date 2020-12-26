Ambassador Haque visits China Tourism Academy, discusses cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque visited China Tourism Academy (CTA) to discuss China-Pakistan tourism cooperation

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque visited China Tourism academy (CTA) to discuss China-Pakistan tourism cooperation.

CTA President Dai Bin warmly welcomed Ambassador Haque and his delegation, and said that the Academy is willing to fully communicate with Pakistan on all topics related to tourism.

"Both China and Pakistan are ancient civilizations and shared profound traditional friendship. We hope to strengthen the knowledge and understanding of the two peoples through more in-depth tourism exchanges and cooperation, so that the friendship can be passed on from generation to generation," Ambassador Haque said.

"Pakistan is ready to work with China to jointly promote tourism exchanges and cooperation between the two countries under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative," Ambassador Haque expressed his hope to better understand the needs of Chinese tourists with the help of CTA and attract more Chinese tourists to Pakistan, according to China Economic Net (CEN).

Dai thanked the Ambassador for his high recognition of CTA and put forward a series of suggestions on how to promote China-Pakistan tourism exchanges.

First, enhance the role of tourism industry in bilateral relations; Second, it is hoped that Pakistan will further strengthen its publicity in the Chinese tourism market. CTA will also actively support the upcoming "Discovering Pakistan" theme activities; Third, strengthen regular communication between the two sides.

Dai expressed his hope that after the epidemic, exchanges between the government, academia and the tourism industry will be carried out as soon as possible to form a regular exchange mechanism. In addition, the two sides discussed possible ways of cooperation in the future and reached an agreement on this.

Syeda Saira Raza, Press Attache of the Pakistani Embassy in China, and Yang Jinsong, Director of the Institute of International Studies of CTA also participated in the meeting.