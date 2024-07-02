Ambassador Hashmi attends China-Eurasia Expo, hold meetings with business enterprises in Xinjiang

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi visited Urumqi and Kashgar cities of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China on June 25-30 to participate in the opening ceremony of the 8th China-Eurasia Expo and to hold bilateral meetings with political leadership and business enterprises of Xinjiang.

This was Ambassador's first bilateral visit to Xinjiang, since assuming office. In Urumqi, Ambassador Hashmi had a bilateral meeting with Mr. Erkin Tuniyaz, Chairman/Governor of Xinjiang.

The two sides reaffirmed the significance of Pakistan-China relations and Xinjiang's role as the artery that connects the two countries.

Briefing the Governor about Pakistan's efforts to attract investment from China in 13 export-oriented sectors, Ambassador Hashmi solicited his support in encouraging Xinjiang businesses to further enhance investment and trade cooperation with Pakistan, especially in sectors such as agriculture, textiles, mining, and logistics.

The two sides also expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far in implementing the consensus between leadership of the two countries in converting the Pakistan-China land border into an all-weather route.

During his stay in Xinjiang, Ambassador Hashmi was invited by the local authorities to make a number of speeches.

Speaking at the Open Corps event, organized by Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), he underlined Pakistan's strong natural and human endowments and the increased opportunities for bilateral economic cooperation.

During his remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) round table for Digital Connectivity, Ambassador Hashmi highlighted the importance of digital connectivity for the region and Pakistan's strengths in this regard.

The Ambassador addressed round tables both in Urumqi and Kashgar in agriculture, textiles and logistics, with support from the local authorities.

Separately, he interacted with various business enterprises individually in the 13 priority sectors identified.

Ambassador Hashmi traveled all the way to the land border between Pakistan and China to hold discussions on integrated border management and arrangements for all-weather route along the Khunjerab pass.

In order to further promote academic exchanges, Ambassador Hashmi visited Xinjiang Normal University, got briefed on the urdu Language Center and interacted with Pakistani students.

APP/asg