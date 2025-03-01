Ambassador Hashmi attends Light of Integration art exhibition at Tsinghua University

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi attended the opening ceremony of the Light of Integration: China-Pakistan Contemporary Art Exchange Exhibition hosted by Tsinghua University's academy of Arts & Design.

The exhibition features two sections: an ancient segment that explores Gandhara art from Pakistan and China through digital means, and a contemporary segment showcasing over 120 artworks by leading artists from both countries. The exhibition highlights the deep cultural ties and shared artistic expressions between Pakistan and China.

In his remarks, Ambassador Hashmi lauded Tsinghua University's efforts in fostering cultural exchanges and acknowledged the contributions of renowned Pakistani artists Syed Jamal Shah.

He noted that the exhibition was not just an artistic endeavor but a befitting testament to the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, one that extends beyond politics and economics into the realm of culture, creativity, and shared values.

As the two countries approach the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations next year, this exhibition represented celebration of a partnership built on mutual respect and trust.

The Ambassador emphasized that Pakistan and China have long been connected by history, including the ancient Gandhara civilization, and the artistic mastery of the Indus and Yangtze cultures. This exhibition, blending ancient heritage with contemporary creativity, highlighted the timeless bonds between the two peoples.

The event was attended by senior leaders and officials from Tsinghua University, diplomats, researchers, and artists from both countries.

On the sidelines, Ambassador Hashmi met with Dean of the Academy of Arts & Design, Ma Sai, to discuss strengthening of cultural and educational collaboration.

Both sides agreed to explore long-term partnerships in the field of art and design, reaffirming their commitment to further deepen cultural ties.

APP/asg