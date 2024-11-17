Ambassador Hashmi attends World Maritime Equipment Conference in Fuzhou, China

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hahsmi paid his first official visit to Fuzhou, capital of Fujian in Southern China to attend the World Maritime Equipment Conference and to speak at one of the side events of the conference.

"Speaking at the Seminar titled "High-Quality Development of Offshore Wind Power Supply Chain", Ambassador Hashmi who visited Fujian at invitation of provincial authorities highlighted Pakistan's natural advantages as a country with a long coastline of over 1,000 kilometers, and emphasized the country's strong focus on transiting to renewable sources of energy.

Appreciating China's rapid advancements in offshore wind industry sector, Ambassador Hashmi underlined the need for enhancing bilateral cooperation by strengthening technology exchanges, infrastructure development and regulatory support.

He invited Chinese investors to explore the opportunities available in Pakistani offshore wind industry.

"Ambassador Hashmi also interacted with a number of senior officials from Fuzhou, including its senior-most political leader, Ms.

Guo Ningning.

The two sides reiterated the commitment of Pakistan and China to build on the momentum of the over-arching rubric of Pakistan-China relations, and strengthen the cooperation between Pakistan and Fuzhou under the overall bilateral framework.

The Ambassador highlighted Pakistan's renewed focus on B2B engagement with China, under the guidance of Pakistani leadership, and expressed his commitment to enhance interaction between the business enterprises of Pakistan and China.

Besides, the Ambassador was given a tour of the World Maritime Equipment Conference, and was separately briefed on urban planning, shipbuilding and cultural landscape of the province.

"Fujian province in Southern China is the hub of China's maritime industry advancements, poverty alleviation and sustainable development efforts. Chinese President Xi Jinping has also served in the province for around 17 years, including in Fuzhou city.

APP/asg