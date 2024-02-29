Open Menu

Ambassador Hashmi Call On Minister, CPC International Department

Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Khalil Hashmi paid a courtesy call to the Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), Liu Jianchao here in Beijing.

During the meeting, Ambassador Hashmi conveyed warm greetings from the government and people of Pakistan to Minister Liu Jianchao and expressed his determination to further strengthen the longstanding friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Ambassador Hashmi also extended his gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality accorded to him since his arrival in Beijing.

Minister Liu Jianchao welcomed Ambassador Hashmi, congratulated him on his important assignment, and reaffirmed the commitment of the IDCPC to further enhancing the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China, based on mutual trust, respect, and shared interests.

Ambassador Hashmi and Minister Liu Jianchao exchanged views on bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues of common interest. They also discussed opportunities for further deepening of political, economic, and cultural cooperation and exchanges between the two countries.

Ambassador Hashmi expressed Pakistan's firm support for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to taking the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to new heights.

APP/asg

