Ambassador Hashmi chairs Consuls General Conference in China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi chaired a day-long Consuls General Conference 2024 here at the Pakistan Embassy.

Consul Generals/Heads of Missions of Pakistan Consulates General, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu participated in the Conference, together with officers of the Pakistan Embassy, Beijing, to discuss a wide range of issues, with a focus on consular, economic and trade, education and community-related matters.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Hashmi underlined the critical role of Consulates General in promoting China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and called for maintaining the highest standards of commitment and public service to further deepen the bilateral relationship.

He appreciated the synergy in the work of Consulates, while highlighting the importance of information sharing, coordination and consultations as critical elements to realize the vision and priorities set out by the Government of Pakistan.

The Counsels General gave comprehensive briefings to the Ambassador on the status of political, economic and community issues in their jurisdictions, along with recommendations for further cementing the bilateral ties and facilitating the Pakistan community in China.

The Conference concluded with the adoption of a detailed plan of action for 2024.

