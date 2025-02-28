Open Menu

Ambassador Hashmi, DG Guizhou Discuss Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi held a meeting with Director General, Foreign Affairs Office of Guizhou Province of China, Tao Pingsheng here at Pakistan Embassy.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed existing potential of cooperation between Pakistan and Guizhou.

They also discussed ways to harness this into practical cooperation between the two sides.

Today, I received Mr. Tao Pingsheng, Director General, Foreign Affairs Office of Guizhou province of China at @PakinChina_.

We discussed the existing potential of cooperation between Pakistan and Guizhou and discussed ways to harness this into practical cooperation between our two sides, the ambassador posted on social media platform X after the meeting.

Earlier, Ambassador Hashmi welcomed Tao Pingsheng and his team upon their arrival at the embassy.

Senior officials of the embassy and Guizhou Foreign Affairs Office were present.

