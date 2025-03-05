Ambassador Hashmi, DG, NDRC Discuss Future Direction For Cooperation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi met with Director General, Department of International Cooperation at China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) here in Beijing.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed with satisfaction the ongoing in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
They also discussed future direction for cooperation between the two countries. It is worth mentioning that NDRC is China's focal institution for CPEC.
"Yesterday, I met Mr Pan Jiang, Director General, Department of International Cooperation at National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China's focal institution for CPEC. We reviewed with satisfaction the ongoing progress in CPEC, and discussed future direction for our cooperation," the ambassador posted on X, a social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Senior officials from the embassy and NDRC were also present.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..
Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025
26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November
Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations
Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025
Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi
More Stories From World
-
Ambassador Hashmi, DG, NDRC discuss future direction for cooperation5 minutes ago
-
Europe to protect auto sector from 'mortal danger': EU industry chief15 minutes ago
-
AI, digital tools upgrading China's elderly care industry16 minutes ago
-
Macron to address France over global 'uncertainty'35 minutes ago
-
Open-source AI bridging technological divides, fostering global innovation: CPPCC member36 minutes ago
-
Kremlin says 'positive' about prospect of peace talks with Ukraine46 minutes ago
-
Trump says Zelensky ready for Russia talks, mineral deal56 minutes ago
-
Trump says Zelensky ready for Russia talks, mineral deal1 hour ago
-
Pakistan showcases its rich tourism potential at ITB Berlin 20251 hour ago
-
Ailing pope 'rested well' but misses start of Lent2 hours ago
-
Belarus proposes hosting of Ukraine-Russia truce talks2 hours ago
-
Al Hilal lose Champions League last-16 first leg in Uzbekistan2 hours ago