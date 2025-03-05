Open Menu

Ambassador Hashmi, DG, NDRC Discuss Future Direction For Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Ambassador Hashmi, DG, NDRC discuss future direction for cooperation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi met with Director General, Department of International Cooperation at China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) here in Beijing.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed with satisfaction the ongoing in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

They also discussed future direction for cooperation between the two countries. It is worth mentioning that NDRC is China's focal institution for CPEC.

"Yesterday, I met Mr Pan Jiang, Director General, Department of International Cooperation at National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China's focal institution for CPEC. We reviewed with satisfaction the ongoing progress in CPEC, and discussed future direction for our cooperation," the ambassador posted on X, a social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Senior officials from the embassy and NDRC were also present.

APP/asg

