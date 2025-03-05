Ambassador Hashmi, DG, NDRC discuss future direction for cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi met with Director General, Department of International Cooperation at China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) here in Beijing.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed with satisfaction the ongoing in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

They also discussed future direction for cooperation between the two countries. It is worth mentioning that NDRC is China's focal institution for CPEC.

