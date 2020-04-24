Ambassador Hashmi extends Ramazan greetings to Pakistanis in China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi on Friday congratulated the members of the Pakistani community and the Pakistani students living in China on the advent of the Holy month of Ramazan.

In her message, she advised them to take their complete care besides looking after other Pakistanis in their nearest areas.

Ambassador Hashmi highly appreciated the Pakistani community particularly the students for demonstrating patience and endurance during the difficult time of COVID-19 outbreak in China and said with the grace of Allah Almighty all Pakistanis remained safe during the epidemic.

Although, the quarantine conditions have been relaxed by the authorities concerned in China, but there is a need to adopt all preventive measures to avoid return of this disease.

Ambassador said, now the new coronavirus has spread to entire globe including Pakistan. At present it is not possible to return to Pakistan as flights have been suspended between China and Pakistan.

She said, the Embassy of Pakistan is always ready to provide support and assistance to Pakistanis across China and asked them to immediately contact the embassy or nearest consulate in case of any need, adding, "We will try our best to extend all possible support."