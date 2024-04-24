Open Menu

Ambassador Hashmi Greets China On Space Day

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi congratulated China on 9th Space Day and said Pakistan cherished the strong bonds of space cooperation with its trusted friend and partner.

Together, we reach for the stars, pushing boundaries and fostering innovation. Here's to many more milestones, the ambassador posted on his social media account X formerly known as Twitter.

Starting in 2016, China designated April 24 as the Space Day of China to mark the launch of its first satellite "Dongfanghong-1" into space on April 24, 1970.

A series of activities are being held across the country to celebrate the Space Day of China.

