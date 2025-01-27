Ambassador Hashmi Greets People Of China On Spring Festival
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 02:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi extended his warmest greetings to the people of China and readers of the Global Times on occasion of the Spring Festival.
"As we celebrate the joyous occasion of the Spring Festival, I extend my warmest greetings to the people of China and the readers of the Global Times. The Year of the Snake, a symbol of wisdom, resilience, and renewal, offers us an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the past and look forward to a future of shared prosperity and collaboration," he said in his message of China's Spring Festival published by Global Times.
He said that the Spring Festival is not just a celebration of cultural heritage, but also a testament to the strength and harmony of the Chinese nation. Over the past decades, China's remarkable journey has been a source of inspiration for the world. It is during moments like these that we are reminded of the enduring values of unity, progress, and hope that the festival embodies.
For Pakistan, this celebration holds special significance as we cherish the iron-clad friendship between our two nations. Pakistan-China relations are a shining example of mutual trust, respect, and cooperation, built on a foundation of shared aspirations for peace and development, he added.
"On this occasion, I also wish to commend the Global Times for its invaluable contribution to strengthening this relationship. Through its objective and insightful reporting, the Global Times has played a pivotal role in enhancing global understanding of China's vision and fostering greater appreciation for Pakistan-China relations. The platform's ability to amplify the voices of developing nations and provide nuanced perspectives on global issues is truly commendable. Your efforts in bridging cultures and promoting dialogue are vital in today's world."
Ambassador Hashmi said that looking ahead, the Year of the Snake calls for a renewed focus on innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity. Pakistan and China are poised to further expand our cooperation in areas such as green development, digital transformation, and cultural exchanges. These shared goals not only strengthen our bilateral ties but also contribute to addressing some of the most pressing challenges of our time.
"As we step into this new year, I extend my heartfelt wishes for peace, prosperity, and happiness to the people of China and all those celebrating the Spring Festival around the world. May this festive season inspire us to work together with renewed vigour and determination toward a brighter, more harmonious future," he concluded.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025
UOS hosts academic delegation from Monash University
Sharjah Ruler decrees creation of Sharjah Creative Quarter
PIA flights likely to start for UK soon
Al Dhafra Solar Power Park hosts CCI France UAE members
Pakistan, WI spinners set new record of taking most wickets in two-match Test se ..
Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ninth edition in Hatta
Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case about Section 221-A of Custom ..
China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January
SC withdraws contempt notice against additional registrar judicial
Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of SCQ
Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab Leag ..
More Stories From World
-
Ambassador Hashmi greets people of China on Spring Festival4 minutes ago
-
Putin hails Lukashenko's 'convincing' re-election in Belarus44 minutes ago
-
China's Hainan commercial launch site to build two new launch pads1 hour ago
-
China says 'extremely unlikely' Covid pandemic came from lab leak1 hour ago
-
Palestinians return to north Gaza after breakthrough in hostage diplomacy2 hours ago
-
Lukashenko wins Belarus presidential election2 hours ago
-
Flynas participated as the official carrier in the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Arabian ..2 hours ago
-
China Focus: China's overall economic output continues to expand2 hours ago
-
Riyadh Mayor attends Indian Embassy's Republic Day celebration2 hours ago
-
310 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip2 hours ago
-
UN Security Council calls for M23 to stop offensive in eastern DR Congo, 'external forces' withdraw3 hours ago
-
Troubled European carmakers to talk fines and EVs with EU3 hours ago