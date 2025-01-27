Ambassador Hashmi greets people of China on Spring Festival

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi extended his warmest greetings to the people of China and readers of the Global Times on occasion of the Spring Festival.

"As we celebrate the joyous occasion of the Spring Festival, I extend my warmest greetings to the people of China and the readers of the Global Times. The Year of the Snake, a symbol of wisdom, resilience, and renewal, offers us an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the past and look forward to a future of shared prosperity and collaboration," he said in his message of China's Spring Festival published by Global Times.

He said that the Spring Festival is not just a celebration of cultural heritage, but also a testament to the strength and harmony of the Chinese nation. Over the past decades, China's remarkable journey has been a source of inspiration for the world. It is during moments like these that we are reminded of the enduring values of unity, progress, and hope that the festival embodies.

For Pakistan, this celebration holds special significance as we cherish the iron-clad friendship between our two nations. Pakistan-China relations are a shining example of mutual trust, respect, and cooperation, built on a foundation of shared aspirations for peace and development, he added.

"On this occasion, I also wish to commend the Global Times for its invaluable contribution to strengthening this relationship. Through its objective and insightful reporting, the Global Times has played a pivotal role in enhancing global understanding of China's vision and fostering greater appreciation for Pakistan-China relations. The platform's ability to amplify the voices of developing nations and provide nuanced perspectives on global issues is truly commendable. Your efforts in bridging cultures and promoting dialogue are vital in today's world."

Ambassador Hashmi said that looking ahead, the Year of the Snake calls for a renewed focus on innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity. Pakistan and China are poised to further expand our cooperation in areas such as green development, digital transformation, and cultural exchanges. These shared goals not only strengthen our bilateral ties but also contribute to addressing some of the most pressing challenges of our time.

"As we step into this new year, I extend my heartfelt wishes for peace, prosperity, and happiness to the people of China and all those celebrating the Spring Festival around the world. May this festive season inspire us to work together with renewed vigour and determination toward a brighter, more harmonious future," he concluded.

APP/asg