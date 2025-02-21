Ambassador Hashmi holds meeting with Laos envoy in Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi met with Ambassador Somphone Sichaleune of Laos who called on him here at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing.

Ambassador Somphone Sichaleune was also concurrently accredited to Pakistan.

During the meeting, the two ambassadors discussed ways to further augment bilateral relations between the two countries especially two-way trade.

