Ambassador Hashmi Holds Meeting With Laos Envoy In Beijing

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi met with Ambassador Somphone Sichaleune of Laos who called on him here at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing.

Ambassador Somphone Sichaleune was also concurrently accredited to Pakistan.

During the meeting, the two ambassadors discussed ways to further augment bilateral relations between the two countries especially two-way trade.

"Great meeting with Ambassador Somphone Sichaleune of Laos, who is also concurrently accredited to Pakistan. We discussed ways to further augment our bilateral relations especially two-way trade," the ambassador posted on social media platform X after the meeting.

