Ambassador Hashmi Holds Meeting With Turkiye Envoy In Beijing
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 09:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi met with Ambassador of Turkiye in China, Ismail H Musa who called on him here at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing.
During the meeting, they discussed Pak-Turkiye bilateral relations, their respective ties with China and plans to further augment their bilateral cooperation with China in 2025 and beyond.
"Great pleasure meeting Ambassador Ismail H Musa of Turkiye in China today. We discussed bilateral relations, our respective ties with China and our plans to further augment our bilateral cooperation with China in 2025 and beyond," Ambassador Hashmi posted on social media platform X formerly known as twitter.
APP/asg
