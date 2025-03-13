Ambassador Hashmi Holds Meetings With Shen Bo, Long Zhou At MFA, China
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 11:40 PM
Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi exchanged notes with Director General, Department of International Organizations and Conferences, Shen Bo at Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi exchanged notes with Director General, Department of International Organizations and Conferences, Shen Bo at Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.
The ambassador congratulated him on the successful high level UNSC meeting last month presided over by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar also attended and made an important contribution to the discussions.
He also briefed DG Shen about Pakistan's priorities during its UNSC term.
Ambassador Hashmi also met Director General, Department of Consular Affairs, Long Zhou at Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.
The two sides discussed the mutually reinforcing significance of people-to-people ties in strengthening Pakistan-China ties.
They reaffirmed commitment to further enhancing the bilateral exchanges and relations in their respective roles.
APP/asg
