Open Menu

Ambassador Hashmi Holds Meetings With Shen Bo, Long Zhou At MFA, China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 11:40 PM

Ambassador Hashmi holds meetings with Shen Bo, Long Zhou at MFA, China

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi exchanged notes with Director General, Department of International Organizations and Conferences, Shen Bo at Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi exchanged notes with Director General, Department of International Organizations and Conferences, Shen Bo at Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

The ambassador congratulated him on the successful high level UNSC meeting last month presided over by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar also attended and made an important contribution to the discussions.

He also briefed DG Shen about Pakistan's priorities during its UNSC term.

Ambassador Hashmi also met Director General, Department of Consular Affairs, Long Zhou at Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

The two sides discussed the mutually reinforcing significance of people-to-people ties in strengthening Pakistan-China ties.

They reaffirmed commitment to further enhancing the bilateral exchanges and relations in their respective roles.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Pales ..

Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Palestinians by Israeli forces used ..

34 seconds ago
 Collective resolve needed to counter terrorism: Ra ..

Collective resolve needed to counter terrorism: Rana Ihsan

45 seconds ago
 US negotiators to set out Ukraine truce plan to Ru ..

US negotiators to set out Ukraine truce plan to Russia

47 seconds ago
 England fast bowler Wood out for four months after ..

England fast bowler Wood out for four months after latest injury blow

49 seconds ago
 Punjab School Education prepares plan to admit out ..

Punjab School Education prepares plan to admit out-of-school children

8 minutes ago
 Iftar-dinner for sweet homes orphans held

Iftar-dinner for sweet homes orphans held

8 minutes ago
Martinez climbs to Paris-Nice stage win, Jorgenson ..

Martinez climbs to Paris-Nice stage win, Jorgenson takes lead

2 minutes ago
 Rain, thunderstorm expected in parts of Country on ..

Rain, thunderstorm expected in parts of Country on Friday

3 minutes ago
 Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets c ..

Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets champagne

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund for Development launches AED440 mil ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development launches AED440 million “Sofitel Legend Pyramid ..

15 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) C ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq lauds br ..

3 minutes ago
 Meeting of national leadership to be called to cou ..

Meeting of national leadership to be called to counter menace of terrorism: PM

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World