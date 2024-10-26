Open Menu

Ambassador Hashmi Inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion At 31st China Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Fair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, participated in the 31st China Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Fair, an internationally renowned platform for agricultural innovation and collaboration, being held from October 25-29. 

The ambassador also inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the fair together with the Vice Governor of Shaanxi Province. 

 

Pakistan's participation at this forum is in follow-up to the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Shaanxi Province in June 2024, when he also visited the Yangling Agriculture Demonstration Zone. Many Pakistani businessmen participated and showcased Pakistani traditional products and crafts at the Pakistan Pavilion. It garnered significant interest from Chinese and international participants. 

 

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the fair, Ambassador Hashmi underscored the deep-rooted friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and China, particularly in the realm of agriculture.

He emphasized the critical role that such platforms play in enabling countries to learn from each other's agricultural advancements. He also reiterated Pakistan's willingness to collaborate on innovations that can help both countries achieve agricultural modernization and food security.

 

 

On the first day of his visit, Ambassador Hashmi also held meetings with the leadership of Shaanxi Province, including Governor Zhao Gang.

He also undertook a visit to Northwest A&F University (NWAFU) and attended the opening ceremony of the Yangling Modern Agricultural S&T Forum there and delivered a speech on the theme Climate Change: Cooperation, Innovation, and Response. 

The China Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Fair is being hosted in the Yangling Demonstration Zone, Shaanxi Province, under the theme New Quality Productivity: A New Future for Agriculture.Pakistan as the Guest of Honor at the prestigious 31st China Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Fair, where many SCO countries also displayed their products. 

The China Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Fair showcases cutting-edge advancements in agriculture, promotes scientific and technological achievements, and serves as an excellent venue for exchanges between nations and enterprises. It has attracted more than 10,000 agriculture-related enterprises and scientific and educational units from more than 70 countries and regions worldwide to participate in the fair, known as the Olympic Games on Agriculture

APP/asg

