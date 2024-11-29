Ambassador Hashmi Inaugurates Permanent Display Showcasing Pakistan Beauty at Peace Garden Museum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi and Dr Li Ruohong, founder of the World Peace Foundation, an official partner of UNESCO, jointly unveiled a captivating collection of photographs highlighting Pakistan's natural beauty and cultural heritage at the Peace Garden Museum.

These photographs, contributed by the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing, were taken by Chinese tour operators who explored Pakistan during the Year of China-Pakistan Tourism Exchanges. The collection is now part of the Museum permanent display.

In his remarks, Ambassador Hashmi emphasized that the photographs illustrate the profound connections fostered through travel, culture, and shared experiences.

He highlighted that they not only narrate stories of mutual respect and understanding but also underscore the historical ties between the two nations, dating back to the Gandhara civilization.

This display serves as a powerful symbol of the enduring people-to-people bonds that form the cornerstone of the Pakistan-China relationship, the Ambassador said.

He also commended Dr. Li Ruohong for his dedication to strengthening bilateral ties and expressed gratitude for ensuring the photographs permanent display at the Peace Garden Museum.

He noted that the exhibit offers a unique opportunity for visitors to appreciate and reflect on Pakistan beauty and the shared legacy of friendship between the two countries.

Dr. Li, reflecting on his own visits to Pakistan, praised the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China, reiterating its significance as an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

He expressed appreciation to the Embassy of Pakistan for contributing these photographs to the Museum permanent display and reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing collaboration with Pakistan in various domains, including humanities, technology, trade, investment, public welfare, and cultural exchange.

A few days earlier, a similar initiative was carried out at the China International Cultural Communication Centre (CICCC), where Ambassador Hashmi presented another collection of these photographs to Long Yuxiang, Executive Chairman of CICCC.

These photographs, also taken by the same group of Chinese tour operators, were permanently displayed at CICCC, underscoring Pakistan tourism potential and cultural richness.

Chairman Long had also applauded the Embassy efforts to promote mutual understanding and reaffirmed CICCC commitment to strengthening the historic Pakistan-China friendship through cultural and tourism exchanges.

