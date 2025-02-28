Ambassador Hashmi Interacts With Pakistan Community At Embassy Premises
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 08:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi held an interactive session with members of Pakistan Community based in China at the Embassy premises.
Community members joined the session in person and online to directly engage with the Ambassador on matters of mutual interest.
During the session, Ambassador Hashmi briefed the community members about the Embassy initiatives including convening of forums and B2B matchmaking events as well as on the development of a new website which was to be launched in a few weeks.
He commended members of Pakistani diaspora in China for their contribution and role in promoting and strengthening relations between the two countries.
The community members offered their views and suggestions which were discussed by the Ambassador.
He also provided initial feedback on these suggestions and assured Embassy's continued support and facilitation to community members who including students and professionals.
The participants thanked the Embassy for its regular outreach and positive engagement with Pakistani diaspora in China. The Pakistan Embassy and Consulates in the country hold periodic interactions with diaspora to exchange information and views on a range of matters.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..
Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Energy, reviews sector's ..
MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai
Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation channels
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Business Council
EAD delegation meets with Governor of Tokyo on mission to Japan
Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations begin
ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition programme
24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain
More Stories From World
-
Ambassador Hashmi interacts with Pakistan community at Embassy premises6 minutes ago
-
Hutter wins to boost hopes of retaining World Cup downhill title1 hour ago
-
Pakistani astronaut to become first foreign visitor to China's space station2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi, DG Guizhou discuss cooperation2 hours ago
-
Hospitalised pope no longer in critical condition: Vatican source3 hours ago
-
Russia security chief Shoigu lands in Beijing: Russian agencies3 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Sinovac Biotech Ltd.3 hours ago
-
Violence mars huge Greece train crash demonstration3 hours ago
-
Hamas wants pressure on Israel to start next phase of Gaza truce3 hours ago
-
Starmer to host major Ukraine 'summit' on Sunday3 hours ago
-
How to see rare 'planetary parade' in the sky tonight3 hours ago
-
India's GDP grows 6.2% in October-December quarter3 hours ago