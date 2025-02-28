Ambassador Hashmi interacts with Pakistan community at Embassy premises

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi held an interactive session with members of Pakistan Community based in China at the Embassy premises.

Community members joined the session in person and online to directly engage with the Ambassador on matters of mutual interest.

During the session, Ambassador Hashmi briefed the community members about the Embassy initiatives including convening of forums and B2B matchmaking events as well as on the development of a new website which was to be launched in a few weeks.

He commended members of Pakistani diaspora in China for their contribution and role in promoting and strengthening relations between the two countries.

The community members offered their views and suggestions which were discussed by the Ambassador.

He also provided initial feedback on these suggestions and assured Embassy's continued support and facilitation to community members who including students and professionals.

The participants thanked the Embassy for its regular outreach and positive engagement with Pakistani diaspora in China. The Pakistan Embassy and Consulates in the country hold periodic interactions with diaspora to exchange information and views on a range of matters.

APP/asg