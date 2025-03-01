Open Menu

Ambassador Hashmi Interacts With Pakistan Community At Embassy Premises

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Ambassador Hashmi interacts with Pakistan Community at Embassy premises

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi held an interactive session with members of Pakistan Community based in China at the Embassy premises.

Community members joined the session in person and online to directly engage with the Ambassador on matters of mutual interest.

During the session, Ambassador Hashmi briefed the community members about the Embassy's initiatives including convening of forums and B2B matchmaking events, as well as on the development of a new website which was to be launched in a few weeks.

He commended members of Pakistani diaspora in China for their contribution and role in promoting and strengthening relations between the two countries.

The community members offered their views and suggestions which were discussed by the Ambassador.

He also provided initial feedback on these suggestions and assured Embassy's continued support and facilitation to community members who including students and professionals.

The participants thanked the Embassy for its regular outreach and positive engagement with Pakistani diaspora in China. The Pakistan Embassy and Consulates in the country hold periodic interactions with diaspora to exchange information and views on a range of matters.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

Govt reduces petrol by Rs0.5, diesel by Rs5.31 per ..

Govt reduces petrol by Rs0.5, diesel by Rs5.31 per litre for fortnight

1 hour ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia reach semi-fi ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia reach semi-final as rain cancels match agai ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2025

5 hours ago
 RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansio ..

RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion

16 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swis ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE

16 hours ago
Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ stra ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ strategic development initiatives

16 hours ago
 BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

16 hours ago
 Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of ..

Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..

17 hours ago
 BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

17 hours ago
 Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, ..

Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..

17 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World