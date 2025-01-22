Ambassador Hashmi Lauds Opening Of New Gwadar International Airport
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi said that the New Gwadar International Airport represents yet another chapter of Pak-China friendship, trade, tourism, and regional prosperity.
"A historic moment indeed as the first commercial flight lands at Gwadar International Airport. This milestone is a testament to Pakistan's growing connectivity; it marks completion of another CPEC infrastructure project and represents yet another chapter of Pak-China friendship, trade, tourism, and regional prosperity," he commented on social media platform X.
The New Gwadar International Airport, funded and built by China as a grant, officially commenced operations on January 20. The first flight, PIA503 operated by Pakistan International Airlines, arrived at the newly inaugurated airport from Karachi.
The airport is a 4F-grade state-of-the-art facility built to handle the largest civil aircraft. Its 3,658-meter-long, 75-meter-wide runway, with a specialized foundation, sets a benchmark in engineering standards.
The new airport is located in a coastal area and faces a harsh salt spray environment that may potentially cause corrosion. According to a Chinese construction technician, the construction team took anti-corrosion measures in many aspects, such as the foundations, steel structures and decoration, with the aim of ensuring the durability of the terminal building.
The manager of the new airport told Chinese media that the facility will greatly improve Pakistan's air connectivity with other countries and provide easy access for international cargo and tourists.
The airport will also be equipped with a refrigerated cargo storage system to facilitate exports of local seafood and further integrate Gwadar's economy into the global market.
Addressing previous connectivity challenges, the airport will enable modern airlines to serve Gwadar, enhancing regional economic growth and positioning Gwadar as a transshipment hub linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
Launched in 2013, the CPEC, a flagship project of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, is a corridor linking the Gwadar Port in Southwest Pakistan's Balochistan province with Kashgar in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. It highlighted energy, transport and industrial cooperation in the first phase, while the new phase expands into the fields of agriculture and livelihoods, among others.
A Chinese staff member at the new airport explained that the design standards, main materials and equipment used in the construction were all sourced from China, helping to promote China's civil aviation technology standards and materials abroad.
A Pakistani representative of the airport stated that the new facility will play a key role in the development of Gwadar and Pakistan's overall economy. With significant cargo potential, the airport is expected to handle not only a high volume of passenger traffic but also a large number of freight flights.
On October 14, 2024 Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif jointly attended the completion ceremony of the new Gwadar International Airport Project at the Prime Minister's Office, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Recent Stories
Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability
Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza
Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local compani ..
Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leadership as safest city
Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attracts bids worth AED6.91 billion
RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22
Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East
Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025
UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire
SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies
16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..
Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress
More Stories From World
-
Ambassador Hashmi lauds opening of New Gwadar International Airport2 minutes ago
-
Deadly Turkey ski resort fire: what we know22 minutes ago
-
China vows to defend 'interests' against Trump tariff threats22 minutes ago
-
Panama Canal was 'not a gift' from US, president says22 minutes ago
-
Borussia Dortmund sack Sahin after Champions League setback22 minutes ago
-
Shelton grinds past Sonego into Australian Open semi-final42 minutes ago
-
Indonesia rescuers search for survivors as landslide kills 192 hours ago
-
Panama complains to UN over Trump canal threat, starts audit2 hours ago
-
Thailand denies plans to send 48 Uyghurs back to China2 hours ago
-
China vows to defend 'interests' against Trump tariff threats2 hours ago
-
Mauricio Funes: journalist turned El Salvador president2 hours ago
-
Trump says EU 'in for tariffs', warns of 10% rate on China2 hours ago