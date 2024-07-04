Ambassador Hashmi Lauds Socioeconomic Achievements By Xizang, China
Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 03:01 PM
Linzhi (China) :, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 4th Jul, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi Thursday said that Xizang (Tibet) Autonomous Region of China has made impressive socioeconomic achievements as well as increased per capita disposable income for urban and rural residents.
"Last year, per capita disposable income for urban and rural residents in the region exceeded $7200 and $2700 respectively," he told media after attending 4th Trans-Himalaya Forum for international Cooperation held here at Linzhi.
The Forum's focus this year is harmony between nature and humans.
He highlighted that apart from impressive infrastructure development, China has built world class educational and health facilities, providing access to quality education and healthcare; promoted ethnic harmony and cultural preservation in Xizang.
Ambassador Hashmi who along with a high level delegation visited a village in the region, was very impressed that village had electricity, gas and 5G connection.
He said that infrastructure development, transportation, highways and fast trains which are very impressive is not just the only aspect. "I think, China has made impressive gains when it comes to providing its citizens in Xizang quality access to education, healthcare and livelihoods."
Ambassador Hashmi said, "As we know, Xizang has more than 1.2 million square kilometer area and 3.
2 million population. So, people are spread across and mostly live in small clusters of 20 families or 10 families. Within this context, to provide such a high quality facilities is really very impressive."
He remarked that all the infrastructure in the region is very impressive and contrary to what is being propagated in a sections of media.
Ambassador Hashmi also acknowledged significance of the forum and said that China has always believed in dialogue and engagement.
In response to a question as to how Pakistan could benefit through international cooperation, he said that first of all participation in the forums like Trans Himalaya is important because there is important debate and conversation on how to provide solutions for environmental protection, ecological conservation and to overcome and mitigate climate change.
Secondly for Pakistan, it has massive relevance because Pakistan is one of the top five countries badly affected by climate change. So, it's important to participate and bring your perspective to the forum, he added.
"Moreover, I think there are a lot of good practices and experiences that we need to learn from the Chinese what they have done in Xizang in terms of ecological preservation and environment protection," he remarked.
So, for these reasons, the participation and contribution in such a forum is useful, he added.
APP/asg
