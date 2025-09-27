Open Menu

Ambassador Hashmi Launches “Ambassador’s Kitchen” In Xi’an, China

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Ambassador Hashmi launches “Ambassador’s Kitchen” in Xi’an, China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi inaugurated the “Ambassador’s Kitchen” on the sidelines of the Euro-Asia Economic Forum 2025 in Xi’an, China.

The initiative is designed to showcase Pakistan’s culinary heritage, promote cultural exchange, and strengthen ties with Shaanxi province.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador emphasized the growing linkages between Pakistan and Shaanxi, recalling the impact of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit in June 2024 in strengthening Pakistan’s cooperation with Shaanxi province.

He highlighted the kitchen as a platform to experience Pakistan’s hospitality and cultural richness, while also presenting signature products such as mangoes, basmati rice, and pink salt.

The ambassador underlined food as a bridge for cultural diplomacy, drawing parallels between the ancient Silk Road and today’s exchanges, and noted that the initiative complements Pakistan’s broader economic engagement with China, particularly in agriculture, food processing, and trade.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

1 minute ago
 Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Globa ..

Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Global Digital Trade Expo

22 minutes ago
 China launches new meteorological satellite

China launches new meteorological satellite

2 hours ago
 UAE expands tourism sector with landmark leisure p ..

UAE expands tourism sector with landmark leisure projects

2 hours ago
 CPEC phase-II launched as 14th JCC ends in Beijing ..

CPEC phase-II launched as 14th JCC ends in Beijing

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed urges urgent end to Gaza war in ..

Abdullah bin Zayed urges urgent end to Gaza war in meeting with Israeli Prime Mi ..

8 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General, Portuguese FM discuss coope ..

GCC Secretary-General, Portuguese FM discuss cooperation

10 hours ago
 GCC, Ukraine adopt Joint Action Plan 2025–2030

GCC, Ukraine adopt Joint Action Plan 2025–2030

10 hours ago
 Egypt warns against Israeli threats to use nuclear ..

Egypt warns against Israeli threats to use nuclear weapons in Gaza

10 hours ago
 MSF forced to suspend activities in Gaza City amid ..

MSF forced to suspend activities in Gaza City amid intensified Israeli offensive

11 hours ago

More Stories From World