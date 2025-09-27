Ambassador Hashmi Launches “Ambassador’s Kitchen” In Xi’an, China
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2025 | 12:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi inaugurated the “Ambassador’s Kitchen” on the sidelines of the Euro-Asia Economic Forum 2025 in Xi’an, China.
The initiative is designed to showcase Pakistan’s culinary heritage, promote cultural exchange, and strengthen ties with Shaanxi province.
Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador emphasized the growing linkages between Pakistan and Shaanxi, recalling the impact of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit in June 2024 in strengthening Pakistan’s cooperation with Shaanxi province.
He highlighted the kitchen as a platform to experience Pakistan’s hospitality and cultural richness, while also presenting signature products such as mangoes, basmati rice, and pink salt.
The ambassador underlined food as a bridge for cultural diplomacy, drawing parallels between the ancient Silk Road and today’s exchanges, and noted that the initiative complements Pakistan’s broader economic engagement with China, particularly in agriculture, food processing, and trade.
APP/asg
