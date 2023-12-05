Ambassador Hashmi meets Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi held a meeting with Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce, Li Fei here in Beijing.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged ideas on maintaining the upward trajectory of bilateral trade and investment including Pakistan’s exports to China.

Senior officials from the two sides were also present during the meeting.

