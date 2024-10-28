Ambassador Hashmi Meets Leadership Of China Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Fair
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 02:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi held a bilateral meeting with the leadership of the Yangling Agriculture Demonstration Zone Leader, participated in the Global Introduction and Marketing Conference and convened a matchmaking meeting of Pakistani and Chinese businesses working in the field of agriculture during second day of his visit to Yangling, Shaanxi province, China.
Speaking at the Global Introduction and Marketing Conference, Ambassador Hashmi highlighted the priority accorded by the Government of Pakistan to agricultural modernization and technical advancement. He also noted the need to adopt climate-smart agriculture, improve efficiency of water usage and increase the efficiency of supply chains.
Emphasizing on the synergy between Pakistan vast agricultural resources and China technological prowess, he urged the businessmen of the two countries to take advantage of the boundless opportunities offered by possible joint ventures in the field of agriculture.
In the afternoon, he also attended China-Pakistan Agriculture Matchmaking Meeting and interacted with Chinese and Pakistani businessmen and encouraged B2B partnerships between the two countries.
Leaders from Yangling Agricultural Demonstration Zone, Shaanxi Foreign Affairs Office, related departments, and Chinese agriculture enterprises joined the meeting. Many Pakistani enterprises, business leaders and scholars also attended the matchmaking meeting.
Ambassador Hashmi participation in the 31st China Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Fair and related activities in Yangling highlights Pakistan commitment to fostering collaboration in agricultural technology.
Establishment of Pakistan Pavilion and B2B matchmaking meetings between Pakistani and Chinese businesses will enhance trade ties, and explore innovative solutions for sustainable agricultural development.
This visit also symbolises the significance of agricultural partnership between Pakistan and reflects Pakistan commitment to leveraging global platforms for advancing sustainable agriculture, promoting technological innovation, and supporting the agricultural economy through international collaboration.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia
Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan
PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points
Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
More Stories From World
-
Gerard Depardieu, a fallen icon of French cinema facing trial1 minute ago
-
Greenhouse gases hit new record highs in 2023: UN2 minutes ago
-
‘Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party’ got leading position in parliamentary elections 202411 minutes ago
-
The seven states that will decide the US presidency31 minutes ago
-
China strengthens standard Chinese handwriting education41 minutes ago
-
Weather radar data reveals new insights into migration patterns of Australian birds41 minutes ago
-
Botswana launches environment-friendly eBoat to enhance e-mobility initiative41 minutes ago
-
Floods claim 17 lives in Cambodia from mid-July to September: spokesperson42 minutes ago
-
NCVC scatters seeds of pasture plants, wild trees in King Abdulaziz Protected Pasture in Al Hanakiya ..51 minutes ago
-
Imam of Prophet's Mosque lectures at Sultan Murat II Mosque in Rožaje52 minutes ago
-
China-aid school improvement project inaugurated in Cambodia52 minutes ago
-
Record-Breaking night at Saudi Falcon Auction1 hour ago