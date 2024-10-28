Ambassador Hashmi meets leadership of China Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Fair

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi held a bilateral meeting with the leadership of the Yangling Agriculture Demonstration Zone Leader, participated in the Global Introduction and Marketing Conference and convened a matchmaking meeting of Pakistani and Chinese businesses working in the field of agriculture during second day of his visit to Yangling, Shaanxi province, China.

Speaking at the Global Introduction and Marketing Conference, Ambassador Hashmi highlighted the priority accorded by the Government of Pakistan to agricultural modernization and technical advancement. He also noted the need to adopt climate-smart agriculture, improve efficiency of water usage and increase the efficiency of supply chains.

Emphasizing on the synergy between Pakistan vast agricultural resources and China technological prowess, he urged the businessmen of the two countries to take advantage of the boundless opportunities offered by possible joint ventures in the field of agriculture.

In the afternoon, he also attended China-Pakistan Agriculture Matchmaking Meeting and interacted with Chinese and Pakistani businessmen and encouraged B2B partnerships between the two countries.

Leaders from Yangling Agricultural Demonstration Zone, Shaanxi Foreign Affairs Office, related departments, and Chinese agriculture enterprises joined the meeting. Many Pakistani enterprises, business leaders and scholars also attended the matchmaking meeting.

Ambassador Hashmi participation in the 31st China Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Fair and related activities in Yangling highlights Pakistan commitment to fostering collaboration in agricultural technology.

Establishment of Pakistan Pavilion and B2B matchmaking meetings between Pakistani and Chinese businesses will enhance trade ties, and explore innovative solutions for sustainable agricultural development.

This visit also symbolises the significance of agricultural partnership between Pakistan and reflects Pakistan commitment to leveraging global platforms for advancing sustainable agriculture, promoting technological innovation, and supporting the agricultural economy through international collaboration.

APP/asg