Ambassador Hashmi meets with Chairman, CIDCA in Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi met with Chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), Ambassador Lou Zhaohui here on Thursday.

Ambassador Hashmi said that Ambassador Luo Zhaohui is always a good friend of Pakistan. It is a pleasure to meet him and his outstanding team today.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the excellent and extensive cooperation between Pakistan and CIDCA.

We also discussed proposals for socio-economic development, especially in underserved areas, training, and capacity-building, and our team will continue to participate and coordinate implementation.

In Ambassador Luo Zhaohui, Chairman, CIDCA, we have always found a great friend of Pakistan. Glad to meet him and his very distinguished team today.

We reviewed the ongoing excellent and extensive cooperation between Pakistan & CIDCA. We also discussed proposals for socio-economic development especially in underserved regions, training & capacity building. Our teams will stay engaged and coordinate implementation, Ambassador Hashmi posted on social media platform X after the meeting.

Senior officials of Pakistan Embassy and CIDCA were also present.

