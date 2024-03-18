Ambassador Hashmi Meets With China’s Assistant Foreign Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 03:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi met with China’s Assistant Foreign Minister and Spokesperson, Hua Chunying here at the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed proposal to enhance media cooperation and exchanges between Pakistan and China, Ambassador Hashmi posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
They also discussed next round of consultations between the spokespersons of foreign ministries of the two countries and cementing of people to people connectivity.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today
PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today
Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan
The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan
Punjab Assembly session summoned today
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
More Stories From World
-
North Korean World Cup player says Japan qualifier more than football2 hours ago
-
China congratulates Putin on election victory2 hours ago
-
15,000 join women's empowerment race in Addis Ababa3 hours ago
-
Ministry of Environment raises awareness of food consumption behavior in Ramadan to reduce waste3 hours ago
-
Slovakia split over Ukraine in presidential vote3 hours ago
-
China congratulates Putin on election victory3 hours ago
-
China's property development investment down 9 pct in first two months3 hours ago
-
China's retail sales up 5.5 pct in Jan-Feb3 hours ago
-
China's fixed-asset investment up 4.2 pct in Jan-Feb3 hours ago
-
China's industrial output accelerates pace in Jan-Feb3 hours ago
-
Global energy leaders gather to address multiple challenges at CERAWeek4 hours ago
-
China has conditions to achieve full-year growth target: spokesperson4 hours ago