Ambassador Hashmi meets with China’s assistant foreign minister

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi met with China’s Assistant Foreign Minister and Spokesperson, Hua Chunying here at the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed proposal to enhance media cooperation and exchanges between Pakistan and China, Ambassador Hashmi posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

They also discussed next round of consultations between the spokespersons of foreign ministries of the two countries and cementing of people to people connectivity.