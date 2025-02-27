Open Menu

Ambassador Hashmi Meets With DG, CIDCA In Beijing

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 08:37 PM

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi met with Director-General of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), Ambassador Lou Zhaohui here on Thursday

Ambassador Hashmi said that Ambassador Luo Zhaohui is always a good friend of Pakistan. It is a pleasure to meet him and his outstanding team today.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the excellent and extensive cooperation between Pakistan and CIDCA.

We also discussed proposals for socio-economic development, especially in underserved areas, training, and capacity-building, and our team will continue to participate and coordinate implementation.

Senior officials of Pakistan Embassy and CIDCA were also present.

