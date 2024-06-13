Ambassador Hashmi meets with mayor of Pingdingshan city, Henan province

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China held a very productive meeting with Li Mingjun, Mayor of Pingdingshan city of Henan province of central China.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual understanding and agreed for the further interaction.

"Henan province is famous for its coal resources, mining industry and nylon production."

