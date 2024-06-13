Ambassador Hashmi Meets With Mayor Of Pingdingshan City, Henan Province
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 06:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China held a very productive meeting with Li Mingjun, Mayor of Pingdingshan city of Henan province of central China.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual understanding and agreed for the further interaction.
"Henan province is famous for its coal resources, mining industry and nylon production."
Happy to visit #Pingdingshan city of #Henan province in central China, famous for its coal resources, mining industry and nylon production. Very productive meeting with Li Mingjun, Mayor. Looking forward to further interactions, the ambassador posted on his social media account X after the meeting.
