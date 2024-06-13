Open Menu

Ambassador Hashmi Meets With Mayor Of Pingdingshan City, Henan Province

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Ambassador Hashmi meets with mayor of Pingdingshan city, Henan province

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China held a very productive meeting with Li Mingjun, Mayor of Pingdingshan city of Henan province of central China.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual understanding and agreed for the further interaction.

"Henan province is famous for its coal resources, mining industry and nylon production."

Happy to visit #Pingdingshan city of #Henan province in central China, famous for its coal resources, mining industry and nylon production. Very productive meeting with Li Mingjun, Mayor. Looking forward to further interactions, the ambassador posted on his social media account X after the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Social Media Visit Pingdingshan Industry

Recent Stories

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

1 hour ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

4 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

4 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

6 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

6 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

19 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

19 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

19 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

19 hours ago

More Stories From World