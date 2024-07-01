Ambassador Hashmi Meets With Minister Of State For IT In Beijing
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi met with Minister of State for IT and Telecommunications Shaza Fatima Khawaja and leaders of Chinese and Pakistani companies here on Monday.
During the meeting held at Pakistan House ahead of Global Digital Economy Conference being held in Beijing, the ambassador had a useful interaction with the state minister and the leaders of the companies.
"Useful interaction today at Pakistan House between Minister of State for IT & Tel @ShazaFK, leaders of companies, ahead of Global Digital Economy Confernce, part of follow up of prime ministers' recent visit," ambassador posted on social media platform X formerly known as Twitter after the meeting.
The state minister has arrived in the Chinese capital on Monday morning to participate in the Global Digital Economy Conference being held from 2 to 5 July 2024 in Beijing
She is leading a delegation of 20 IT companies from Pakistan for developing business to business cooperation with the Chinese companies.
