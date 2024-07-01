Open Menu

Ambassador Hashmi Meets With Minister Of State For IT In Beijing

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Ambassador Hashmi meets with Minister of State for IT in Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi met with Minister of State for IT and Telecommunications Shaza Fatima Khawaja and leaders of Chinese and Pakistani companies here on Monday.

During the meeting held at Pakistan House ahead of Global Digital Economy Conference being held in Beijing, the ambassador had a useful interaction with the state minister and the leaders of the companies.

"Useful interaction today at Pakistan House between Minister of State for IT & Tel @ShazaFK, leaders of companies, ahead of Global Digital Economy Confernce, part of follow up of prime ministers' recent visit," ambassador posted on social media platform X formerly known as Twitter after the meeting.

The state minister has arrived in the Chinese capital on Monday morning to participate in the Global Digital Economy Conference being held from 2 to 5 July 2024 in Beijing

She is leading a delegation of 20 IT companies from Pakistan for developing business to business cooperation with the Chinese companies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business China Social Media Twitter Visit Beijing July From

Recent Stories

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

3 hours ago
 Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

5 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

20 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

2 days ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

2 days ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

2 days ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

2 days ago

More Stories From World