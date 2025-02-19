Ambassador Hashmi meets with new envoy of Bangladesh to China in Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi met with Ambassador Md. Nazmul islam, the new envoy of Bangladesh to China who called on him on Wednesday here at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing.

During the productive and cordial meeting, the two sides discussed their respective bilateral relationships with China.

The two ambassadors noted that both Pakistan and Bangladesh were good friends and partners of China.

