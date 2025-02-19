Open Menu

Ambassador Hashmi Meets With New Envoy Of Bangladesh To China In Beijing

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Ambassador Hashmi meets with new envoy of Bangladesh to China in Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi met with Ambassador Md. Nazmul islam, the new envoy of Bangladesh to China who called on him on Wednesday here at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing.

During the productive and cordial meeting, the two sides discussed their respective bilateral relationships with China.

The two ambassadors noted that both Pakistan and Bangladesh were good friends and partners of China.

A productive and cordial meeting with Ambassador Md. Nazmul Islam, the new envoy of Bangladesh to China.

We discussed our respective bilateral relationships with China noting that both Pakistan and Bangladesh are good friends and partners of China, Ambassador Hashmi posted after the meeting on X formerly known as Twitter.

Recent Stories

PITB Launches Registration for New 'SheWins' Batch ..

PITB Launches Registration for New 'SheWins' Batch to Empower Women with Digital ..

44 minutes ago
 PITB launches registration for new 'SheWins' batch ..

PITB launches registration for new 'SheWins' batch to empower women with digital ..

48 minutes ago
 LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman

LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman

51 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for ..

Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development

2 hours ago
 Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced ..

Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment

2 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..

3 hours ago
 Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sal ..

Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale

3 hours ago
 Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlig ..

Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..

3 hours ago
 Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 d ..

Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms

4 hours ago
 UAE supports establishment of centres for foster f ..

UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..

4 hours ago
 COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Co ..

COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference

4 hours ago

More Stories From World