Ambassador Hashmi Meets With New Envoy Of Bangladesh To China In Beijing

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 09:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi met with Ambassador Md. Nazmul islam, the new envoy of Bangladesh to China who called on him on Wednesday here at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing.

During the productive and cordial meeting, the two sides discussed their respective bilateral relationships with China.

The two ambassadors noted that both Pakistan and Bangladesh are good friends and partners of China.

"Had a productive and cordial meeting today with Ambassador Md. Nazmul Islam, the new envoy of Bangladesh to China. We discussed our respective bilateral relationships with China noting that both Pakistan and Bangladesh are good friends and partners of China," Ambassador Hashmi posted after the meeting on X formerly known as Twitter.

