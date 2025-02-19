Ambassador Hashmi Meets With New Envoy Of Bangladesh To China In Beijing
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 09:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi met with Ambassador Md. Nazmul islam, the new envoy of Bangladesh to China who called on him on Wednesday here at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing.
During the productive and cordial meeting, the two sides discussed their respective bilateral relationships with China.
The two ambassadors noted that both Pakistan and Bangladesh are good friends and partners of China.
"Had a productive and cordial meeting today with Ambassador Md. Nazmul Islam, the new envoy of Bangladesh to China. We discussed our respective bilateral relationships with China noting that both Pakistan and Bangladesh are good friends and partners of China," Ambassador Hashmi posted after the meeting on X formerly known as Twitter.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
DP World records highest cargo volumes at Jebel Ali Port since 2015
Etihad Airways announces highest-ever profit of AED1.7 billion in 2024
UAE Chambers delegation meets Mauritius PM to enhance economic cooperation
SRTI Park hosts ‘Innovation Day’ as part of 'UAE Innovates 2025'
Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister meets with NMO Chairman
FTA increases inspection visits to 93,000 in 2024
AMMROC, Marshall sign strategic service agreement to advance C-130 fleet readine ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless C ..
CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house
Calidus, France's Safran Electronics & Defence announce strategic MoU
Executive Council announces formation of Abu Dhabi Youth Council’s 7th cycle
NMO Chairman meets Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture
More Stories From World
-
Ambassador Hashmi meets with new envoy of Bangladesh to China in Beijing6 minutes ago
-
Four Pakistanis rescued from human traffickers2 hours ago
-
Dutch return Benin Bronzes to Nigeria2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Mumtaz Baloch calls on President Pakistan-France Friendship Group2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi meets with new envoy of Bangladesh to China in Beijing2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA results3 hours ago
-
Football: Champions League results - collated3 hours ago
-
Troubled AC Milan reeling from Champions League 'suicide'4 hours ago
-
EU eyes stricter food import rules in agriculture policy review4 hours ago
-
Glencore looks to leave London Stock Exchange as falls into loss4 hours ago
-
Macron to host new emergency talks on Ukraine4 hours ago
-
Kenya slammed for hosting Sudan rebels govt declaration4 hours ago