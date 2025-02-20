Ambassador Hashmi meets with Prof Li of Tsinghua University

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi on Thursday met and interacted with Prof. David Daokui Li of Tsinghua University ahead of his upcoming visit to Pakistan. Prof Li is an eminent economist, and an influential author

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi on Thursday met and interacted with Prof. David Daokui Li of Tsinghua University ahead of his upcoming visit to Pakistan. Prof Li is an eminent economist, and an influential author.

We inter alia exchanged notes on his seminal work, insightful research and reports, ahead of his upcoming visit to Pakistan, the ambassador posted on social media platform X. Ambassador Hashmi wished him a productive visit to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador Hashmi met and interacted with Vice President Yang Tao of Chinese Peoples' Institute of Foreign Affairs (CPIFA) earlier this week.

The two sides talked about the Institute's salience in contemporary times and potential pathways to deepen exchanges among young leaders of Pakistan and China.