Ambassador Hashmi Meets With SCO Secretary General

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Ambassador Hashmi meets with SCO Secretary General

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi held a meeting with the Secretary General, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Zhang Ming here in Beijing.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed Pakistan’s ongoing cooperation with SCO family, especially in the context of Pakistan’s role as the next Chair of SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG).

APP/asg

