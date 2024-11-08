Open Menu

Ambassador Hashmi Sees Tremendous Opportunity For Pakistan Trade Growth At CIIE

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, emphasized the immense potential for Pakistani businesses to expand their reach in China through the ongoing 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) held in Shanghai.

He highlighted the Expo as an invaluable platform for developing countries like Pakistan to showcase their products and establish connections with Chinese consumers and businesses.

Over two dozen Pakistani companies are present at this year Expo, showcasing a range of traditional handicrafts, textiles, and agricultural goods, including well-known rice and clothing brands he told China Economic Net (CEN).

Ambassador Hashmi underscored that China economic approach, which combines openness with shared prosperity, provides a powerful avenue for Pakistani companies, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). As the e-commerce industry is making an increasingly significant contribution to China GDP, the ambassador urged Pakistani businesses to explore online platforms to boost their visibility and sales within this expansive market.

He expressed his hopes for more sectors to follow suit, encouraging Pakistani enterprises in food, electronics, and IT to take advantage of this dynamic marketplace, and to innovate and partner with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for support in accessing this vast opportunity.

Ambassador Hashmi said at last year CIIE, over 3,400 exhibitors and 410,000 professional visitors have registered to attend the event, including a substantial number of business leaders and investors interested in import partnerships.

According to customs statistics, China's total imports and exports reached 41.76 trillion Yuan ($5.88 trillion) in 2023, up 0.2% year on year. Hashmi called on Pakistani companies to seize the opportunity, work with TDAP, and broaden their networks to bolster Pakistan exports to China and beyond.

APP/asg

