Ambassador Hashmi Sees Tremendous Opportunity For Pakistan Trade Growth At CIIE
Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, emphasized the immense potential for Pakistani businesses to expand their reach in China through the ongoing 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) held in Shanghai.
He highlighted the Expo as an invaluable platform for developing countries like Pakistan to showcase their products and establish connections with Chinese consumers and businesses.
Over two dozen Pakistani companies are present at this year Expo, showcasing a range of traditional handicrafts, textiles, and agricultural goods, including well-known rice and clothing brands he told China Economic Net (CEN).
Ambassador Hashmi underscored that China economic approach, which combines openness with shared prosperity, provides a powerful avenue for Pakistani companies, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). As the e-commerce industry is making an increasingly significant contribution to China GDP, the ambassador urged Pakistani businesses to explore online platforms to boost their visibility and sales within this expansive market.
He expressed his hopes for more sectors to follow suit, encouraging Pakistani enterprises in food, electronics, and IT to take advantage of this dynamic marketplace, and to innovate and partner with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for support in accessing this vast opportunity.
Ambassador Hashmi said at last year CIIE, over 3,400 exhibitors and 410,000 professional visitors have registered to attend the event, including a substantial number of business leaders and investors interested in import partnerships.
According to customs statistics, China's total imports and exports reached 41.76 trillion Yuan ($5.88 trillion) in 2023, up 0.2% year on year. Hashmi called on Pakistani companies to seize the opportunity, work with TDAP, and broaden their networks to bolster Pakistan exports to China and beyond.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Power partly restored in Cuba after Hurricane Rafael33 minutes ago
-
Germany says aid for Ukraine 'assured' despite political crisis42 minutes ago
-
Prince William reflects on 'brutal' year as Kate returns to public life1 hour ago
-
Two thirds of German voters want prompt new elections: poll1 hour ago
-
RugbyU: Wales team to play Fiji1 hour ago
-
Sony quarterly net profit jumps but forecast unchanged2 hours ago
-
Five people hospitalised, 62 arrested after Amsterdam clashes: police3 hours ago
-
Qantas plane returns to Australia airport due to 'engine failure'3 hours ago
-
Sony quarterly net profit jumps but forecast unchanged3 hours ago
-
Boxing club helps fight Greenland's suicide scourge3 hours ago
-
Japanese organ builder 'honoured' to restore voice of Notre Dame4 hours ago
-
China passes energy law to 'promote carbon neutrality'4 hours ago