Ambassador Hashmi Speaks At 41st International Kite Festival In Weifang, Shandong Province

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 03:30 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi attended the opening ceremony of 41st International Kite Festival in Weifang city of Shandong province in China.

"Honored and pleased to speak at the Opening Ceremony of 41st International Kite Festival in Weifang city of Shandong province in China. Today's impressive ceremony rekindled many fond memories of kite-flying in Pakistan", the ambassador posted on social media X formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, the 41st Weifang International Kite Festival and the 2024 Weifang Kite Carnival kicked off yesterday in Weifang, featuring hundreds of colorful kites.

In 1988, Weifang was designated the "World Kite Capital." Every spring, a kite-themed carnival is held here. This year marks the 41st edition, attracting participants from more than 30 countries and regions around the world, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Ambassador Hashmi attended the opening ceremony and praised Weifang as the world's capital of kites and a city of vibrant colors with a rich history.

The Weifang International Kite Festival is a global phenomenon, a celebration of friendship, creativity, and the shared joy of kite flying.

It embodies the essence of Weifang's cultural vibrancy, attracting participants and spectators from around the globe, and showcasing the city's deep-rooted passion for kite culture. I'm pleased to see such extensive participation in this year's festival,he added.

He further mentioned that kite flying holds a special place in Pakistani culture and traditions. "In Pakistan, it is not just a recreational activity but a cherished cultural tradition that brings communities together in joyous harmony."

The ambassador expressed hope that through initiatives like this festival, both countries can continue to enhance mutual understanding, strengthen economic ties, and promote cultural exchanges that enrich our societies and deepen our friendships.

It is noted that the kite manufacturing industry, kite tourism industry, and kite cultural and creative industry employ over 80,000 people and generate annual sales revenue surpassing RMB 2 billion in China.

Products are exported to more than 50 countries and regions in Europe, America, and Southeast Asia, as these industries continue to develop and grow.

APP/asg

More Stories From World