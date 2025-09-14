Ambassador Hashmi underscores Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging digital technology as driver of inclusive growth

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi underscored Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging the digital economy as a driver of inclusive growth and said, “Digital technology is not just about innovation; it is a great connector, enabling people-to-people ties and bringing technologies within reach of developing countries at affordable prices.

He made these remarks while inaugurating the Digital Pakistan Pavilion at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) recently in Beijing which marks a significant step in showcasing the nation's IT capabilities on a global stage.

The pavilion, featuring 15 leading Pakistani tech firms, aims to forge strategic partnerships and highlight Pakistan's role as an emerging player in the digital economy.

He said that Pakistan is pursuing digital transformation across three key streams - education and research, business-to-business cooperation, and cross-cutting innovation in areas such as artificial intelligence, smart cities, quantum computing, internet of Things, and green technologies, according to China Economic Net.

The envoy emphasized that strategic partnerships, including collaboration with China’s IBI Group, are vital to empowering Pakistan’s SMEs and traditional industries such as textiles, agriculture, and manufacturing with digital tools to compete globally.

Ambassador Hashmi further highlighted that CIFTIS provides Pakistani firms a unique opportunity to explore business processing outsourcing, e-commerce, and fintech partnerships, while strengthening digital connectivity between Pakistan and China. “CIFTIS is a truly win-win platform,” he said, encouraging more Pakistani enterprises to seize the opportunity to expand their global footprint.

This year, 15 leading Pakistani IT and services companies are participating in CIFTIS under the Pakistan Pavilion, including Digital Softs, Microlinks Private Limited, Shajim Engineering Services & Technology, OBHost, Noor Ahmed Ecommerce Solutions, Zile Technologies, Izla Technologies, QBS Co Pvt Ltd, Trio Communication, Innovative Hub, Software Craft Pvt Ltd, ByteSole Private Ltd, World Gemstones Pvt Ltd, MK Technology, Sherdil IT Services Pvt Ltd, and Sepia Solutions.

