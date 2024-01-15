Ambassador Hashmi undertakes orientation visit to Sichuan Province, China

Pakistan's Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi undertook an orientation visit to Sichuan province, the economic and cultural hub of Southwest China, from 10th to 13th January 2024

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi undertook an orientation visit to Sichuan province, the economic and cultural hub of Southwest China, from 10th to 13th January 2024.

He engaged the provincial leadership, business enterprises, academia, the Pakistani community, and Chinese media during this visit.

During his meeting with Pubu Dunzhu, Member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of Sichuan Province, both sides expressed satisfaction over the robust nature of Pakistan-China relations.

They discussed proposals to enhance Pakistan-China (Sichuan) cooperation and collaboration especially in the economic and cultural fields including through sister province and sister city relationships that are already in place.

Engaging with Pakistani students from universities in Sichuan province, Ambassador Hashmi emphasized the historic significance of Pakistan-China ties and the enduring bond of 'iron brothers.'

He stressed the need to further strengthen these time-tested relations. Prior to this interaction, the envoy met the Sichuan University President, highlighting the importance of academic research and scholarship in advancing bilateral relations.

The Ambassador also visited the Pakistan Research and Study Center at Sichuan University that was established in 2008.

With a key focus on enhancing Pakistan’s exports and attract Chinese investment, the Ambassador interacted with diverse business enterprises in sectors like agriculture, dairy, electronics, and logistics.

He also participated in an investment round table organized by the provincial China Council for Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and encouraged enterprises and businesses to take advantage of a liberal taxation regime and invest in export-oriented industries in Pakistan.

Ambassador Hashmi also addressed a ceremony arranged by the city government of Neijiang city, celebrating the arrival of the first batch of 182 tonnes of Pakistani dry chillies in China.

These chillies, produced by a Sichuan-based company in Multan, are part of agricultural cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The ceremony also witnessed the signing of a Letter of Intent for a sister city relationship between Multan and Neijiang.

In interactions with the Pakistani community in Sichuan, Ambassador Hashmi underscored the Embassy's commitment to public service, and assured full support of his team.

The visit served to inject additional momentum to the already robust political, economic and defence ties between Pakistan and Sichuan province of China. Such orientation visits are also planned for other regions this year.

APP/asg