Ambassador Hashmi Visits CATIC Headquarters, Meets Chairman Liu Yu
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 03:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi visited headquarters of CATIC and met Chairman, Liu Yu here on Tuesday.
During the visit, the ambassador was briefed on the company's high-quality equipment and products.
As longstanding partners, the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen defense cooperation between Pakistan and China.
Senior officials of the Embassy of Pakistan Beijing accompanied the ambassador.
"Pleased to visit headquarters of CATIC, and meet Mr. Liu Yu, Chairman. Received briefing on the company's high-quality equipment and products. As longstanding partners, we discussed ways to further strengthen our defense cooperation," the ambassador posted on his social media account X after the visit.
Defence ties form a major plank of Pakistan-China relations. The two sides recently launched 1st Hangor-class submarine in Wuhan.
