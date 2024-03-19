Ambassador Hashmi visits Center for Pakistan Studies at Peking University, Beijing

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi visited Peking University here on Tuesday and held a meeting with President of Peking University, Gong Qihuang.

Ambassador Hashmi paid tribute to the Peking University for its role as an outstanding seat of learning and its rich contribution to the deepening of Pakistan-China relations.

He appreciated the university for hosting Pakistan Studies Center and offering urdu language courses.

Ambassador Hashmi thanked the President for his continued support to Pakistani students and Center for Pakistan Studies in the university.

He underscored the need for initiating students and faculty exchanges and the revival of Pakistan Chair at Peking.

Welcoming the Ambassador, the President of Peking University appreciated the close bond of friendship between the two countries.

He added that Peking University through its Urdu Language Program and Center for Pakistan Studies had an old relationship with Pakistan.

He invited the Ambassador to participate in the Beijing Forum 2024 that was scheduled to be held in November this year.

He also agreed to Ambassador's proposal on exchange programs noting that such initiatives would strengthen the brotherly ties between China and Pakistan.

Later, the Ambassador visited the School of Foreign Languages and Center for Pakistan Studies.

During the visit, he appreciated the role played by the school in the promotion of Urdu language in China. He also discussed the avenues for further enhancing the footprint of Pakistan study Centers in China.

Ambassador Hashmi also interacted with the students and faculty members of Urdu language at the school.

APP/asg