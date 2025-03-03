Ambassador Hashmi visits Chinese Research Academy of Environmental Sciences in Beijing

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi visited Chinese Research Academy of Environmental Sciences (CRAES), China's largest government-owned non-profit research institution affiliated with Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China

The ambassador was briefed about academy's decades long research, monitoring and advisory work to counter air pollution.

He discussed proposals with Vice President of the academy, Quan Zhanjun to further strengthen collaboration on air pollution prevention and control in Pakistan.

Senior officials of the embassy were also present during the visit.

