Open Menu

Ambassador Hashmi Visits Chinese Research Academy Of Environmental Sciences In Beijing

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 08:22 PM

Ambassador Hashmi visits Chinese Research Academy of Environmental Sciences in Beijing

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi visited Chinese Research Academy of Environmental Sciences (CRAES), China's largest government-owned non-profit research institution affiliated with Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi visited Chinese Research Academy of Environmental Sciences (CRAES), China's largest government-owned non-profit research institution affiliated with Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China.

The ambassador was briefed about academy's decades long research, monitoring and advisory work to counter air pollution.

He discussed proposals with Vice President of the academy, Quan Zhanjun to further strengthen collaboration on air pollution prevention and control in Pakistan.

Senior officials of the embassy were also present during the visit.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first Wh ..

Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first White Coat ceremony

2 seconds ago
 European defence stocks soar as govts up military ..

European defence stocks soar as govts up military spend

5 minutes ago
 Austria's unlikely conservative chancellor takes o ..

Austria's unlikely conservative chancellor takes office

5 minutes ago
 EU's slow 5G rollout weighs on mobile sector, indu ..

EU's slow 5G rollout weighs on mobile sector, industry

13 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February

Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February

13 minutes ago
 Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chinio ..

Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chiniot

5 minutes ago
Regional Head Ombudsman heard complaints Sepco

Regional Head Ombudsman heard complaints Sepco

5 minutes ago
 Major changes likely in Pakistan squad for upcomin ..

Major changes likely in Pakistan squad for upcoming New Zealand tour

45 minutes ago
 NAB recovers Rs. 1.5 billion from four housing pro ..

NAB recovers Rs. 1.5 billion from four housing projects in one year: Deputy Chai ..

5 minutes ago
 DAZ Festival 2025 wraps up in Al Ain, attracting 7 ..

DAZ Festival 2025 wraps up in Al Ain, attracting 73,758 visitors over 10 days

54 minutes ago
 DC holds open court

DC holds open court

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 active amid rain, snowfall

Rescue 1122 active amid rain, snowfall

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World