Ambassador Hashmi Visits Cross Border E-commerce Trade Expo In Shenzhen, China

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2024 | 12:30 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi visited ongoing Cross Border E-commerce Trade Expo in Shenzhen, China.

During his visit, the ambassador interacted with several Chinese and international companies at the expo.

He remarked that there are great opportunities for Pakistan e-commerce enterprises especially small and medium to participate, network and partner.

Ambassador Hashmi highlighted Pakistan's potential in e-commerce, boosted by our young, tech/savvy population and geographical location.

Complementing China, the present government aims to expand exports and foster global collaboration through e-commerce platforms, he said.

