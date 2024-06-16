Ambassador Hashmi visits Cross Border E-commerce Trade Expo in Shenzhen, China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi visited ongoing Cross Border E-commerce Trade Expo in Shenzhen, China.

During his visit, the ambassador interacted with several Chinese and international companies at the expo.

He remarked that there are great opportunities for Pakistan e-commerce enterprises especially small and medium to participate, network and partner.

Ambassador Hashmi highlighted Pakistan's potential in e-commerce, boosted by our young, tech/savvy population and geographical location.

Complementing China, the present government aims to expand exports and foster global collaboration through e-commerce platforms, he said.

APP/asg