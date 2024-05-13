Ambassador Hashmi visits, GVI, meets President Ren

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi visited GVI and met its Founder and President, Ren Libo in Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi visited GVI and met its Founder and President, Ren Libo in Beijing.

During the visit, the ambassador had in-depth exchange of views with research fellows, former officials and students on historic and strategic significance of Pakistan-China relations including its practical manifestations in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

GVI is present in Pakistan.

The ambassador was accompanied by the senior officials from the embassy.

"Delighted to visit @GviChina, meet President Ren Libo, & interact with research fellows, former officials & students on historic & strategic significance of ties including its practical manifestations in CPEC. Grandview is present in,"  Ambassador Hashmi posted on social media platform X after the visit.

