Ambassador Hashmi Visits, GVI, Meets President Ren
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 09:28 PM
Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi visited GVI and met its Founder and President, Ren Libo in Beijing
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi visited GVI and met its Founder and President, Ren Libo in Beijing.
During the visit, the ambassador had in-depth exchange of views with research fellows, former officials and students on historic and strategic significance of Pakistan-China relations including its practical manifestations in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
GVI is present in Pakistan.
The ambassador was accompanied by the senior officials from the embassy.
"Delighted to visit @GviChina, meet President Ren Libo, & interact with research fellows, former officials & students on historic & strategic significance of ties including its practical manifestations in CPEC. Grandview is present in," Ambassador Hashmi posted on social media platform X after the visit.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Khawaja ..
Two brothers arrested for shooting driver during robbery
Welfare of Balochistan people, govt's top priority: PM
Man slain in monetary dispute
CTD arrests suspect associated with banned outfit
Govt asked to align tobacco tax with WHO guidelines
DC for providing municipal services to public
PM Shehbaz Sharif resigns as PML-N President
DPM Dar invites Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan under CPEC
Man arrested for attempted sexual assault
Attock court sentences drug peddler
IGP reviews counterterrorism efforts, advocates for enhanced measures
More Stories From World
-
Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanistan floods1 hour ago
-
India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi1 hour ago
-
Gazans flee fresh fighting in north1 hour ago
-
Fierce fighting rocks Gaza after US warning of post-war 'anarchy'1 hour ago
-
Anglo American rejects BHP's improved takeover bid1 hour ago
-
Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen testifies at trial53 minutes ago
-
7 food caterers transparently chosen to provide Hujjaj quality meals: Pak Hajj Mission53 minutes ago
-
China looks forward to Palestine becoming full UN member2 hours ago
-
Dubai Customs Secures Prestigious ISO Certification for Unwavering Business Continuity amidst Crises3 hours ago
-
Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region after launching offensive3 hours ago
-
Environmental protests stop play at two Rome Open games3 hours ago
-
India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi3 hours ago