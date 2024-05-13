Open Menu

Ambassador Hashmi Visits, GVI, Meets President Ren

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Ambassador Hashmi visits, GVI, meets President Ren

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi visited GVI and met its Founder and President, Ren Libo in Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi visited GVI and met its Founder and President, Ren Libo in Beijing.

During the visit, the ambassador had in-depth exchange of views with research fellows, former officials and students on historic and strategic significance of Pakistan-China relations including its practical manifestations in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

GVI is present in Pakistan.

The ambassador was accompanied by the senior officials from the embassy.

"Delighted to visit @GviChina, meet President Ren Libo, & interact with research fellows, former officials & students on historic & strategic significance of ties including its practical manifestations in CPEC. Grandview is present in,"  Ambassador Hashmi posted on social media platform X after the visit.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange China Social Media Visit CPEC Beijing From

Recent Stories

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Med ..

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Khawaja ..

8 minutes ago
 Two brothers arrested for shooting driver during r ..

Two brothers arrested for shooting driver during robbery

8 minutes ago
 Welfare of Balochistan people, govt's top priority ..

Welfare of Balochistan people, govt's top priority: PM

8 minutes ago
 Man slain in monetary dispute

Man slain in monetary dispute

8 minutes ago
 CTD arrests suspect associated with banned outfit

CTD arrests suspect associated with banned outfit

8 minutes ago
 Govt asked to align tobacco tax with WHO guideline ..

Govt asked to align tobacco tax with WHO guidelines

24 minutes ago
DC for providing municipal services to public

DC for providing municipal services to public

21 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif resigns as PML-N President

PM Shehbaz Sharif resigns as PML-N President

21 minutes ago
 DPM Dar invites Chinese companies to invest in Pak ..

DPM Dar invites Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan under CPEC

21 minutes ago
 Man arrested for attempted sexual assault

Man arrested for attempted sexual assault

23 minutes ago
 Attock court sentences drug peddler

Attock court sentences drug peddler

23 minutes ago
 IGP reviews counterterrorism efforts, advocates fo ..

IGP reviews counterterrorism efforts, advocates for enhanced measures

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World