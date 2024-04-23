Ambassador Hashmi visits Linyi city in Shandong province

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi, during his ongoing orientation visit to Shandong province, visited Linyi city and interacted extensively with municipal leaders, spoke at a trade and investment symposium and undertook field visits to various business enterprises.

In his meetings with municipal leadership, the Ambassador discussed proposals to further deepens trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Linyi, including B2B exchanges; education and people-to-people ties.

Separately, Ambassador Hashmi was briefed on urban development strategies of the City Planning Hall.

Speaking at Pakistan Trade and Investment Symposium organized by Linyi Municipal Government and other departments, the Ambassador briefed the participants about investment policies, incentives and institutional support in Pakistan, including merits of Special Economic Zones and other facilitation schemes.

Ambassador Hashmi also had additional interactions aimed at deepening economic cooperation.

He engaged with Linyi Trade City Holding Group Co., Ltd., discussing its pivotal role in supporting B2B activities for Gawadar and Pakistan through the Trade City Project initiated in 2016.

He also visited other reputable business enterprises, and was separately given briefings on the city's wholesale markets and distribution centers.

Linyi, Shandong's largest city, boasts a bustling economy with a GDP of 610.5 billion RMB last year, driven by its robust commerce and logistics sector featuring numerous wholesale markets and logistics parks.

APP/asg