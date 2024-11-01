Open Menu

Ambassador Hashmi Visits Linyi, Shandong Province

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 02:30 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, visited Linyi, Shandong province, China, and met with Mayor of Linyi Zhang Baoliang.

The two sides held extensive discussions to further deepen bilateral cooperation in various sectors and explore new avenues for enhancing trade and investment, particularly in developing logistics networks and training initiatives.

The Ambassador expressed Pakistan's keen interest in benefiting from Linyi logistics and customs operations expertise.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in Technical and Vocational education and Training (TVET).

Ambassador Hashmi underscored that enhanced partnership with Linyi would strengthen the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and contribute to shared prosperity through mutually beneficial initiatives.

As part of his visit, Ambassador Hashmi visited several key facilities in Linyi, including the Linyi Import Commodity City Mall, Linyi International Trade Centre, Linyi Trade City Holding Group, Linyi Port, and Linyi Logistics Park.

He received detailed briefings at each site on the latest developments in trade facilitation and logistical infrastructure.

These visits underscored the strategic importance of Linyi in China's regional and global trade frameworks, highlighting how the city's advanced logistics capabilities can serve as a trade and economic cooperation model.

Linyi, located in Shandong Province, China, is renowned for its extensive trade and logistics networks. As one of China's largest logistics centers, Linyi plays a pivotal role in domestic and international commerce, facilitating the movement of goods across borders through its modern infrastructure, including Linyi Port and comprehensive logistics parks.

Linyi is a crucial player in China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), providing expansive opportunities for economic partnerships with countries like Pakistan.

APP/asg

