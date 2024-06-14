Open Menu

Ambassador Hashmi Visits Pingdingshan City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 09:53 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi has paid an orientation visit to Pingdingshan city in Henan province, central China at the invitation of municipal authorities.

The city is famous for its coal resources, mining industry and nylon production.

During the visit, the ambassador had a variety of engagements, including a meeting with the leadership of Pingdingshan, a business roundtable, unveiling ceremony of dual-degree programme of Coal Mining school of Pingdingshan Polytechnic College with an institution in Sindh, and visit to various enterprises dealing in electronics, textiles and auto-motives among others.

During his meeting with Li Mingjun, Mayor of Pingdingshan, the two sides underscored the importance of Pakistan-China relations.

Taking note of the complementarities in the economic landscape of Pakistan and Pingdingshan, the two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation, including under the existing sister province and sister city relations.

Ambassador Hashmi briefed the mayor on the economic endowments of Pakistan and 13 export-oriented investments in which Pakistan was attracting Chinese investment.

He invited companies from Pingdingshan to participate in the upcoming trade expos in Pakistan.

At the unveiling ceremony of dual-degree programme of Coal Mining School of Pingdingshan Polytechnic School with an institution in Sindh, Ambassador Hashmi highlighted the importance of technical and vocational education and training in helping Pakistan reach its true economic potential, in line with the youth bulge of Pakistan.

He also briefed the audience about the development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the need for training and capacity-building of the youth for betterment of Pakistan.

Speaking at the business roundtable headed by Deputy Mayor of Pingdinshan, Ambassador Hashmi thoroughly explained the economic endowments of Pakistan, its policy landscape, as well as its bid to attract, enhance and facilitate Chinese investment in 13 export-oriented sectors.

He also took questions from the participating enterprises and organizations.

The ambassador's visit is a part of a series of efforts to foster and strengthen trade and investment ties with different parts of China, based on unique strengths and economic complementarities.

APP/asg

