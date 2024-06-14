Ambassador Hashmi Visits Pingdingshan City To Enhance Trade & Investment Ties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi visited Pingdingshan city Henan province of central China to enhance trade and investment ties between Pakistan and China.
During the visit, Ambassador Hashmi held a very productive meeting with Li Mingjun, Mayor of Pingdingshan city, Li Mingjun and discussed matters of mutual understanding and agreed to further interaction.
He interacted with organizations and enterprises at Pingdingshan and also visited leading companies in electronics, nylon, and automotive.
Ambassador Hashmi spoke at the unveiling ceremony of the dual degree program between and coal mining school of Pingdingshan Polytechnic College.
He said that enhanced technical, vocational education and training are key to increasing productive capacities.
Ambassador Hashmi expressed his pleasure over his visit to museums and historic sites of the city and adjacent counties.
He also explored and appreciated the rich cultural heritage of this region, endowed with immense treasures including iconic Ru porcelain.
It may be mentioned here that Henan province is famous for its coal resources, mining industry and nylon production.
The ambassador was accompanied by Commercial Counselor, Ghulam Qadir and other senior officials during the visit.
APP/asg
